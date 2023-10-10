Release of Nithiin-starrer 'Extra-Ordinary Man' preponed

MUMBAI: Makers of the action entertainer 'Extra- Ordinary Man' starring Nithiin have preponed the release date.

Taking to X, director Vakkantham Vamsi treated fans with a new poster and release date.

"We are all set to give you an HI-FIVE of entertainment on December 8th! Get ready to WHISTLE in theatres for our "#EXTRA - Ordinary Man" #ExtraOrdinaryMan #ExtraOrdinaryManOnDec8th," he wrote.

In the poster, Nithiin can be seen surrounded by a group of men wearing masks and glasses.



Earlier, the film was slated to release on December 23. Now it will be released on December 8.

Recently, makers unveiled the first look poster. Taking to Twitter, director Vakkantham Vamsi dropped the first look of Nithiin and the new film update.

"Brace yourselves for an extraordinary cinematic adventure Here's the much-awaited and sensational first look of #EXTRA - Ordinary Man," he wrote.

The poster showed two different avatars of the actor. In the poster, Nithiin can be seen in a rough look and carries long hair and a heavy beard.

In the other poster, he looks extremely relaxed and has a light beard.

The second look showed him in the swag with a light beard and a pair of shades. Starring Nithiin and Sree Leela, the Telugu movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi.

Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainments.



