Regina joins Democratic Sangha as co-founder to champion women's empowerment

CHENNAI: Actor Regina Cassandra has recently taken on a new role as co-founder of Democratic Sangha, a nonpartisan social reform organization based in Hyderabad.

Democratic Sangha, founded by Brahmachari Chaitanya, a disciple of the Indian social reformer Swami Agnivesh, recipient of the Right Livelihood Award, aims to spread awareness about the principles of democracy, including human rights, the rule of law, women's participation, civic education, and social and electoral reforms.

Democratic Sangha today announced the onboarding of Regina Cassandra, who will be pivotal in advancing the organization’s mission, particularly in empowering women across the country. Commenting on her involvement, Regina said, "I feel there are a lot of ways we can give back to society. Chaitanya MRSK, the founder, came to me with the idea of Democratic Sangha, and it really resonated with my beliefs.“

Regina will also play a key role in the Rural Women’s Leadership Program, an initiative designed to empower rural women from socially and economically backward communities.

In its first year, Democratic Sangha has established 50 Women’s Collectives in the Karimnagar and Khammam districts of Telangana. These collectives, led by women from marginalized communities, focus on self-awareness, democracy, constitutional rights, gender equality, and the intersection of issues like food, health, violence, livelihoods, education, and property rights.

The program aims to create thousands of grassroots women leaders who are dedicated to enhancing their villages and communities' well-being.