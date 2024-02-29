Red Flower, a racy journey of two brothers: Andrew Pandian

CHENNAI: Andrew Pandian, a visual effects expert, is making his debut as a director with Red Flower, an action-thriller, set in the backdrop of changed global order, post the fictional World War 3. Actor Vignesh of Kizhakku Cheemayile and Aacharya fame, plays dual role for the first time in the film.



Talking about the film, director Andrew Pandian said, “Red Flower will be a racy action thriller. The tale follows the journey of twin brothers, Vicky and Michael (both played by Vignesh), who share an unwavering passion for joining the Indian Army. The story unfolds in a world reshaped by the aftermath of the third world war, where the European Union emerges as a formidable superpower. As the European Union imposes heavy taxes on nations worldwide, and failure to comply invites the threat of invasion, creating a tense international atmosphere, the brothers are on a mission to set things right, with the Indian government initiating a bold and secret mission known as Red Flower.” The filmmaker added that the movie’s shoot is in its final stage.

Produced by K Manickam, under the banner, Sri Kaligambal Pictures, the film has Manisha Jashnani playing the female lead, Russian actors Andrei Ilapichev and Mehdi Shah playing key roles. Other prominent faces in the film’s cast are Nasser, YG Mahendra, Suresh Menon, Thalaivasal Vijay and Ajay Rathnam.

Red Flower has cinematography by K Deva Surya, music by Santhosh Ram. Aravinthan Arumugam is overseeing the cuts.

The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi