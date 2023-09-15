Red card: What really happened at TFPC?

CHENNAI: Since Thursday evening, Tamil cinema was abuzz with the news of Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) issuing red cards to actors Atharvaa, Dhanush, STR and Vishal.

The reason behind issuing red cards was the prevailing issues between Atharvaa and Etcetera Entertainment Mathiazhagan, Dhanush and Thenandal Productions, STR and Michael Rayappan and Vishal for mishandling TFPC’s funds.

Silambarasan TR

This was decided after a meeting between the producers and the office-bearers on Thursday.

Contrary to the reports that are doing the rounds on the internet, DT Next hears from sources close to the TFPC that a couple of actors would be immediately issued a red card in the coming days. “TFPC is keen on issuing a red card to Atharvaa and STR immediately after prolonged pressure from Mathiazhagan and Michael Rayappan respectively. They would have a couple of meetings with Vishal Krishna, who will be asked to submit proper account reports while the actor-producer was at the helm of affairs at the council,” says a reliable source.

Atharva Murali

However, the office-bearers were unavailable to comment on the issue.

Dhanush

Earlier in an interview to DT Next, Murali Ramaswamy, the president of TFPC said that they haven’t named any actors officially and they would do so after a round of discussion with Nadigar Sangam. But it looks like TFPC will go ahead in issuing a red card to these actors this time.