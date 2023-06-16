Begin typing your search...

'Ready ah?' Lokesh Kanagaraj gets Vijay fans excited

Leo is slated to be released on October eyeing Ayudha Pooja holidays.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Jun 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Ready ah? Lokesh Kanagaraj gets Vijay fans excited
CHENNAI: With Vijay's birthday exactly a week away, Vijay-starrer Leo's director Lokesh Kanagaraj has posted a cryptic tweet hinting at an update.

In his Twitter post, the director wrote "Ready ah?" As though putting the question to Vijay's fans who are eager for Leo updates.

Comments on his post were buzzing with speculations as to whether the update would be of posters, songs or a glimpse.

Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar, is slated to be released on October eyeing Ayudha Pooja holidays. The film also stars Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.

Online Desk

