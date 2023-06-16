'Ready ah?' Lokesh Kanagaraj gets Vijay fans excited

CHENNAI: With Vijay's birthday exactly a week away, Vijay-starrer Leo's director Lokesh Kanagaraj has posted a cryptic tweet hinting at an update.



In his Twitter post, the director wrote "Ready ah?" As though putting the question to Vijay's fans who are eager for Leo updates.

Ready ah? — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 16, 2023

Comments on his post were buzzing with speculations as to whether the update would be of posters, songs or a glimpse.



Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar, is slated to be released on October eyeing Ayudha Pooja holidays. The film also stars Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.

