Read who is Tamannaah Bhatia's “First true love...”

MUMBAI: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is on a roll by doing back-to-back projects has completed 18 years today in the film industry. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared a clip of different roles she has done so far along with a special note to celebrate this day.

The note read, “From teen dreams to adult realisations…. from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator… what a ride it’s been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love… acting.”

She added, “Anya is an extremely special role for me. Playing a cop in a gripping narrative like Aakhri Sach was a challenge for sure… but one I welcomed with open arms. My attempt was to channel every emotion into this character and do complete justice to it. Hope you guys like Anya! Meanwhile, had some time to reminisce these wonderful memories and wanted to share it with you all… the ones who support me the most on this dream ride. Thank you and I love you all.” As soon as she posted, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “18 years! Bigggg congratulations darling Tammy! here’s to a lifetime of romance with your true love, ahead! can’t wait to witness your magic as inspector Anya #akhrisach.” One of the users wrote, “Wow tammu…lot more 18 years coming for u.” Another user commented, “Really fantastic achievement thamanna garu...long career in film industry difficult task...u r beauty and dancing moves are best parts of u...I hope u will achieve more and more...I love u r face and charm from Sri movie..which is first movie in tollywood....love u forever thamanna garu.” Kickstarting her career in the South industry and then entering the Bollywood industry, amazing the audience with her versatile action, the actor has surely come a long way.

Tamannaah is on a roll. Recently, she has done back-to-back projects. Starting from 'Jee Karda' followed by 'Lust Stories 2' and now was seen 'Akhri Sach'.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. The series delve into the lives of various characters as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. But how we can forget about ‘Jailer’ and the song ‘Kaavaalaa’? The actor left everyone grooving with her moves.

Apart from this, Tamannaah has come on board for Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'. The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.