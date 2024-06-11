Ravi Teja launches RT 75 with puja; movie set for Sankranti release

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Ravi Teja’s 75th film was launched with a puja ceremony. Helmed by Bhanu Bhogavarappu, Sreeleela plays the female lead in the project.

Sharing a few pictures from the launch ceremony on X, the makers wrote, “Gear up for an ultimate mass entertainer! MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl ~ #RT75 Launched officially with a pooja ceremony today! Shoot begins from Today! A Sankranthi 2025 Release (sic).”

Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas are backing RT 75. Vidhu Ayyana will handle the camera and Navin Nooli is the editor. The film is scheduled for Sankrati release next year. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja, who was last seen in Eagle, has Mr Bachchan in the pipeline.

