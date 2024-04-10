Ravi Teja 75 set for Sankranthi release next year

CHENNAI: On the auspicious day of Ugadi, the makers of actor Ravi Teja's next announced his landmark 75th film, tentatively titled RT75. The shooting of the film will commence soon and will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025.



Sharing it on X with a poster, the makers wrote, "We are elated to announce our next with the @RaviTeja_offl ~ #RT75, Shoot Begins Soon! We promise to bring back the typical Mass Maharaja on Big screens with his impeccable energy, comedy, foot tapping dance numbers and loads of action (sic).”

అందరికి హ్యాపీ ఉగాది రా భయ్



We are elated to announce our next with the @RaviTeja_offl ~ #RT75, Shoot Begins Soon!



వచ్చే సంక్రాంతికి రవన్న దావత్ ఇస్తుండు... రెడీ అయిపొండ్రి



We promise to bring back the typical Mass Maharaja on Big screens… pic.twitter.com/W7Q2Jdn6zO — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 9, 2024

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, writer Bhanu Bogavarapu is helming the film. Karthik Gattamneni handles the cinematography, and Navin Nooli will look after the cuts. Bheems Ceciroleo is donning the hat of the music director. Other details on cast and crew are kept under wraps.



Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is currently working on Mr Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar. This marks the third outing for the actor-director duo after Shock and Mirapakay. The film has Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role.