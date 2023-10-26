Raveena's daughter Rasha recreates mom's 'Aks' look on former's b'day

MUMBAI: On her mom Raveena Tandon's birthday, daughter Rasha wished her by recreating her 2001 film ‘Aks' look.

The ‘Laadla’ star was given a heartfelt birthday present by her daughter Rasha Thadani as she recreated her iconic look from the 2001 film ‘Aks'.

She gave a tribute to the actress’ erotic look from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film

Rasha has gained her mother’s looks as she was able to successfully recreate Raveena’s look from ‘Aks’.

Donning the exact same costume from the song ‘Yeh Raat’, she went on to recreate the dance in a small post on her Instagram.

While imitating the moves, she was also posing in a glamorous light with Neha Kakkar's song 'Kar Gayi Chull' in the background.

Before that, she also posted pictures of herself donning her mother’s getup.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Recreating an iconic look for a very special person’s tomorrow. Any guesses?”

Raveena was more than pleased with this gift, as she along with many netizens were swooning over this birthday gift.

Responding to this gift, Raveena took to Instagram and wrote: “Shuullliiiiii this is soooo amazing !! What an awesome, thoughtful Best Gift Ever!!”

Rasha hasn’t just gained her mother’s beauty, but rather she bears a very uncanny and strong resemblance to her.

On the work front, Raveena, who was seen in the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will next be seen in her upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt.