'Rathamaarey' lyrical video from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has dropped

CHENNAI: The heartwarming number 'Rathamaarey' from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has dropped on the internet.



Makers have released the lyrical video of this emotional song that focusses on Muthuvel Pandian's (Rajinikanth) family and his bonding.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer.



The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.