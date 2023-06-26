Begin typing your search...

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Taking to Instagram, Rasika shared her look. With shorter hair and stylish bangs, the actress radiates a sense of freshness.

ByIANSIANS|26 Jun 2023 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-26 14:30:32.0  )
MUMBAI : Actress Rasika Dugal has unveiled her new look that includes a fresh hairstyle, for the character she will portray in the upcoming series for which she is currently shooting.

She posted a video and wrote: "Fringe Benefits #NewWork #NewLook”

However, she did not share details about what the character is or what the series is called.

Rasika has a line-up of projects such as the supernatural thriller 'Adhura' for Amazon Prime, 'Spike: Sports Drama', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller', 'Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy', and 'Little Thomas: Dramedy' set to release this year.

IANS

