Rashmika’s look from The Girlfriend out

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the makers of The Girlfriend unveiled the first-look poster on Friday. Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won’t. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday (sic).”

Rahul Ravindran is helming the film. The poster hints at light-hearted drama, with Rashmika playing a college student. Bankrolled by Geetha Arts, Allu Aravind is presenting The Girlfriend. Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music. The film is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has also unveiled the first look of Rashmika from the film as a birthday gift. *