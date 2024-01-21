Rashmika reacts after arrest of main accused in deepfake video case

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted after the main accused, who created her deepfake video, was arrested.

Th actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me.

“Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!”

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 20, 2024

The main accused behind Rashmika’s deepfake video, which went viral on social media platforms, was arrested from Andhra Pradesh by a Delhi Police team, an official said on Saturday.



The accused, identified as Eemani Naveen, 24, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, was responsible for creating, uploading and circulating the deepfake video through various social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO, Hemant Tiwari said that a complaint was received alleging that a deepfake video of a noted film actress is being circulated on social media platforms.

During the preliminary analysis it was found that the original video was uploaded by a British Indian girl on her Instagram account in October 2023 and later on, the deepfake video of the actress was created and circulated on various social media platforms.