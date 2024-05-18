Rapper King has this to say about his Cannes debut

CANNES: Rapper King recently made his debut at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King looked dapper as he walked the iconic red carpet.





On attending Cannes Film Festival for the first time, King in a statement said, "Cannes. Wow. It wasn't just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, A chance to show the world what Indian music can do. I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry."



Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parv, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening's exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine, a release said.

Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine and cinema at the global platform.

The event also saw the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Sanjay Jaju, accompanied by filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi, officiated the unveiling.

Chef Varun Totlani, specially flown in for the occasion, curated a menu that radiated the warmth and hospitality intrinsic to Indian culture.

His culinary creations were a highlight of the evening, offering attendees a taste of India's diverse and flavorful cuisine.

The night was further enlivened by performances from singer Sunanda Sharma, who delivered energetic Punjabi numbers. She was joined by budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Maahi, Shaan's son.