Ranbir-Rashmika's romantic track 'Hua Main' from 'Animal' released

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday unveiled the romantic anthem 'Hua Main' from the upcoming action thriller. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the song's poster on her stories. "Our hua main is now yours to enjoy," she wrote.

The song 'Hua Main' from the film 'Animal' depicts Ranbir and Rashmika's wedding journey. From Ranbir teaching his love interest how to fly a plane to the two locking lips in front of the family.

The beautiful part of the song is when the couple arrives in a snow-covered region and exchange garlands. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the song is penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir and composed by Pritam.

Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor, known for their collaborations in the past, continue to weave memorable music with 'Hua Main'. The song's poster, which showcased a passionate kiss between the two stars, took the internet by storm.

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday which received good responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "you won't be like your father".

He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest" The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father.

Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.