Rana unveils production lineup at Comic-Con featuring Indian mythology

CHENNAI: Actor Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, which is all set to make its debut appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, has announced a slate of new films, series and comics in their pipeline.

“We are thrilled to make our first appearance at Comic-Con, where the spirit of storytelling and fandom converge,” expressed Rana Daggubati. “We want to captivate audiences worldwide by bringing them stories that transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination,” he added.

Spirit Media unveiled some of their upcoming projects including Hiranyakashyap, Minnal Murali and Lords of The Deccan.

A film inspired by Amar Chitra Katha’s comics of the mythological figure, the powerful demon Hiranyakashyap, and his relentless quest to annihilate beliefs and faith in the followers of Lord Vishnu. Rana will play the titular role of Hiranyakashyap, and writer-director Trivikram is writing the story. Trivikram said, “I am honoured to share this story of timeless legends for audiences today. The meticulous process of crafting this captivating narrative has already commenced, and we eagerly await the opportunity to translate this excitement onto the big screen.”

At SDCC 2023, Spirit Media will also be supporting Project K and its panel presentation in Hall-H. They boarded Project K as its international marketing and distribution partner.