Rana takes centre stage as host of IIFA Utsavam 2024 Telugu Cinema Awards category

CHENNAI: From captivating performances to heartfelt tributes, the IIFA Utsavam 2024, which is all set to begin in the magnificent city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on September 6 and 7, will see actor Rana Daggubati, hosting for the Telugu film category.



Showcasing the best of south Indian cinema in a manner that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees, the event will witness electrifying performances by Devi Sri Prasad and Rakul Preet Singh at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Talking about becoming the host for the event, Rana said, “My journey with IIFA goes way back, and IIFA Utsavam is indeed a true celebration of south Indian cinema. I'm thrilled to be a part of it and feel immensely privileged to host the IIFA Utsavam Telugu Cinema Awards.”

“It feels fantastic to be a part of the grand celebration of south Indian cinema that IIFA Utsavam is poised to embark on. I am eagerly looking forward to captivating hearts with my performance,” shared Rakul.

Commenting his thoughts about the event, DSP says, “I eagerly anticipate the impressive two-day extravaganza of IIFA Utsavam, which will showcase the cinematic achievements of south Indian cinema on a global stage, further solidifying its presence and impact in the entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to captivating audiences worldwide with my performance."

Actors Vijay Raghavendra and Akul Balaji will be the host for the Kannada film category.

The tickets for the IIFA Utsavam 2024 are now live.


















