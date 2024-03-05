Rana starts filming for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has started shooting for his role in Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, on Monday.

The actor posted a picture of him in his Instagram Story and wrote, “Day 1 of filming!! Lets fire it up, #T170 (sic).” Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is helmed by TJ Gnanavel after his success with Jai Bhim.

The cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, making his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Rana, who shot to fame in Tamil through the Baahubali franchise, was last seen in Rana Naidu, a Netflix series. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and his family are attending the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and will resume the shoot upon his return.

A glimpse of the film was unveiled on Superstar’s birthday, and he is said to be playing the role of a Muslim cop. The team of Vettaiyan has completed 80 per cent of the shoot and the film that was originally scheduled to release in summer has now been postponed due to elections.