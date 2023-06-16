Ramarajan signs his next after Saamaniyan

CHENNAI: Actor Ramarajan, who is awaiting the release of Saamaniyan has signed his 46th film. Sources close to the actor say that the movie will be another commercial entertainer that deals with social issues.

The movie will be directed by Karthik Kumar V and produced by & Artry Film Factory. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Karthik Kumar, who was an assistant director in Saamaniyan says, “Sharing his thoughts about this film, director Karthik Kumar V says, “It is a delight to see Ramarajan making his comeback after a 14-year hiatus. While he was looking for unique scripts, and liked my work in Saamaniyan, he gave the nod as he liked the story.”