Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart launches with pooja

The sequel stars Ram Pothineni and Charmee Kaur in the lead roles, which got launched with a pooja ceremony on July 10.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 July 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-10 20:30:31.0  )
Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart launches with pooja
Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Helmed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, Double iSmart is the sequel of sci-fi drama, iSmart Shankar which was released four years ago. The sequel stars Ram Pothineni and Charmee Kaur in the lead roles, which got launched with a pooja ceremony on July 10.

Actor Ram Pothineni shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter and wrote, “DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON!” (sic).

The shooting for the film will commence on July 12. The movie, which is expected to be made on a high budget, will have its story penned by the Liger filmmaker himself. Double iSmart is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur, under the banner Puri Connects. The film will hit the big screens on March 8, 2024, on account of Maha Shivaratri. The pan-India film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

DTNEXT Bureau

