Ram Charan's Game Changer to release for Christmas, confirms producer Dil Raju

CHENNAI: In the pre-release event of Dhanush's Raayan in Hyderabad, producer Dil Raju confirmed that Ram Charan's Game Changer will hit the screens for Christmas.

Dil Raju, while addressing the gathering at the pre-release event, one of the audience screamed 'Game Changer'.

The producer smiled and replied, 'Game changer? Let's meet during Christmas.'

Recently, the makers announced that the lead star has wrapped up his portions in the film with a still.

Helmed by Shankar, Kiara Advani is playing the female lead.

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, the Game Changer story is written by Karthik Subbaraj. Farhad Samji and Vivek, in collaboration with Shankar, penned the script.

The film ensemble cast also includes SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and Sunil in pivotal roles.

S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed is looking after the cuts. Thaman S is composing music for Game Changer.