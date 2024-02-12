Rakul, Jackky to get married on Feb 21, wedding card surfaces

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21.A copy of the wedding card shows that the couple will be having their “pheras” on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop.

The opening card is in blue and white which has the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky have chosen Goa to be the venue for their wedding. The two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.

Jackky's debut film was Kal Kissne Dekha, which came out in 2009. He then starred in films such as ‘F.A.L.T.U’, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz and Youngistaan among many others.

Rakul Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with Yaariyan after which she starred in films such as ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Chhatriwali’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Doctor G’ among many others.