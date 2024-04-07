Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan to release in theaters this October

CHENNAI: Vettaiyan, starrer by Rajinikanth, will release in October, the makers said on Sunday.

Lyca Production has announced the release update of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, on its X handle today.

The production house officially announced that the movie will be released in October, with a release date yet to be announced.

Lyca production, the production house, wrote on X , Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN ️ is all set to take charge in cinemas ️ this OCTOBER ️ Get ready to chase down the prey!

