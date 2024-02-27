Rajinikanth to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala

MUMBAI: Megastar Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala. On Tuesday, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

The two can be seen sharing smiles in the image. "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X.

More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'.

The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews.

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai Before 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth was seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit.

He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.