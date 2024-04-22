Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171 titled 'Coolie'

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171 has been titled 'Coolie'

Taking on X, Sun Pictures wrote, "The wait is over! #Thalaivar171 is now #Coolie @rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @anbariv @Dir_Chandhru #Thalaivar171TitleTeaser #CoolieTitleTeaser" [sic]

The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences.

Actor Mic Mohan is approached by Lokesh to play the antagonist in the movie.

The filmmaker has also approached actor Vijay Sethupathi for Thalaivar 171.

"After Master and Vikram, Lokesh has pitched another interesting character to Vijay Sethupathi for the project.