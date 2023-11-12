Rajinikanth greets fans outside his Chennai residence on Diwali

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Diwali, megastar Rajinikanth, who isn't just loved and appreciated as an actor but also worshipped as the Thalaivaa, met his fans who were gathered outside his residence in Chennai. He was all smiles as he waved at his fans. He wore a traditional white kurta, exuding festive vibes.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth greets his fans at his residence in Chennai, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/XqfIti19nr — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

For quite a few years now, Rajinikanth has made it an annual ritual to greet his fans outside his residence on Diwali. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'.

He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'.

Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

