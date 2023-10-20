Rajinikanth gives shoutout to Tiger Shroff for 'Ganapath' release

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' released in theatres today. Megastar Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to the whole team on the momentous occasion for them.

Taking to X, he wrote, "My hearty wishes to @ITIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu"

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, on Thursday night, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai. From Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher to Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, a slew of members of Bollywood marked their presence at the screening.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared pictures with Tiger and Kriti from the screening.

"Attended the premier of #Ganpath last night. Good to Vashu ji, @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon and the entire cast and crew of the film. Thank you my dearest friend @apnabhidu for inviting me. May the film be a great success. Jai Ho! , " Kher wrote.

Madhuri also dropped pictures from the screening and wished team 'Ganapath' luck.

"Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!," she captioned the post.

Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Sikander Kher, Hema Malini, Kajol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday, Manjot Singh and Gauahar Khan were also present at the screening.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.