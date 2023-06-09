Rajinikanth gets nostalgic at AVM Heritage Museum

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth visits the AVM Heritage Museum, along with producer AVM Saravanan and MS Gugan, while reminiscing the good old times on seeing the antiques, which were used in vintage film-making process. The actor was seen in a picture with the statue of Avichi Meiyappa Chettiar, famously known as AV Meiyappan, the founder of AVM Productions. Rajinikanth also seems to have revisited his vintage classics, as he caught sight of the Suzuki RV 90, driven by him in the 1983 Tamil film, Payum Puli.

AVM productions is one of the oldest surviving studios in India, which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, in the presence of actor Kamal Haasan and many other veteran actors. The museum also houses various audio and video equipments, cameras, vintage motorbikes and cars, used in famous films such as Muratukkalai, Sakalakala Vallavan, Ejaman and many more.

On the work front, the superstar is awaiting the release of his next film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie will hit the big screens on August 10.