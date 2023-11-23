Begin typing your search...

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shoot in same studio after two decades

Their photos and video have gone viral with them sharing smiles and a light conversation about meeting at workplace after a longtime.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Nov 2023 10:13 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-23 10:14:54.0  )
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shoot in same studio after two decades
CHENNAI: Legends of Tamil cinema, actors Rajinikanthand Kamal Haasan met while shooting for their respective projects 'Thalaivar 170' and 'Indian 2' on the same sets.

Their photos and video have gone viral with them sharing smiles and a light conversation about meeting at workplace after a longtime.

Both their projects are backed by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. While Indian 2, sequel of the blockbuster Indian, is directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170' is helmed by TJ Gnanavel.

Online Desk

