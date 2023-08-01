Rajini-starrer Jailer gets U/A certificate, film's duration out
The film's trailer is expected to be out tomorrow.
CHENNAI: Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's duration is about 168 minutes (2 hours and 48 minutes) long.
Makers of the action entertainer have announced that the film's trailer would be out on Wednesday.
Late ah vandhalum latest ah varuvom… The wait is over! It's time for his arrival #JailerShowcase Releasing Tomorrow @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan @suneeltollywood @iYogiBabu… pic.twitter.com/BobmFJ4oGV— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 1, 2023
Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.