Rajini-starrer Jailer gets U/A certificate, film's duration out

CHENNAI: Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's duration is about 168 minutes (2 hours and 48 minutes) long.

Makers of the action entertainer have announced that the film's trailer would be out on Wednesday.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.

