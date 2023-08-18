‘Rajini said Jailer is 10x more than what he expected’

CHENNAI: The team of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer met the media in Chennai on the occasion of the film’s Thanksgiving meet. Director Nelson Dilipkumar took the stage and gave us some BTS of what went into the film’s making and beyond it. “The film has unanimously received positive reviews from the audience as well as fetched returns at the box-office. Rajini sir watched the preview of the film three days before the release. He lauded Jailer and said it is 10 times more than what he had expected. The success is because of the faith he had in it. Several people had doubted my abilities as a director but Rajini sir believed in me,” he said.



Nelson added that the close-up shots in the film were planned and have paid off well. “Whenever he looks at us, his eyes are sharp and determined. It was not only me but cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan also told me about how he wanted to focus on Rajini sir’s eyes more. Watching those scenes in the film with the background music was goosebumps,” he smiled.

The filmmaker said that he can’t wait to thank the actor. “He is currently on a spiritual journey in the Himalayas as the film is running successfully across the country. When he comes, I should meet him in person and thank him for the trust he had in me,” said Nelson.