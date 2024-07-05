Rajini-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie takes off in Hyderabad; Shruti posts pics

CHENNAI: The makers of Coolie on Friday announced that the shoot of the film has commenced. Taking to social media, the producers of the film, Sun Pictures wrote, "Superstar-Loki Sambhavam begins! #Coolie shooting starts today." Sources close to the film unit told DT Next, "The first schedule has commenced in Hyderabad and will go on for 35 days. There could be other locations planned in this schedule as well."

Shruti Haasan too joined the sets and posted an update on her social media. Fans are eager to know her role in the movie. The film will also see Sathyaraj sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Coolie's Title Teaser that was released on April 22 has clocked almost 2 crore views so far.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next Lokesh clarified that Coolie will be a standalone action film and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).