Rajini begins shooting for Lal Salaam in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has recently wrapped the shooting for his upcoming movie, Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The latest is that, Rajinikanth has resumed shooting for Lal Salaam, which is directed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Throng of the actor’s fans were present outside the sets of the film in Puducherry. Videos of Rajinikanth greeting his fans, who were cheering as soon as they got to see him, are going around on social media.

A few days ago, the makers of Lal Salaam, released the first look of the actor as Moideen Bhai, which created speculations on social media on the character sketch being similar to Rajinikanth’s famous role, Baashha. Rajinikanth shared a picture of him with former cricketer Kapil Dev, from the sets of Lal Salaam and captioned it as “Honour and privilege” to work with him. The movie is based on cricket.

The music for Lal Salaam is composed by AR Rahman. The film, which is produced by Lyca productions, has Vishnu Vishal, and Vikranth playing protagonists.