The movie will be extensively shot in Chennai and New Delhi.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Aug 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-02 20:30:42.0  )
Rajesh M Selva-Aditi's next to launch with pooja today
CHENNAI: Filmmaker Rajesh M Selva, who is known for his films Thoonga Vanam starring Kamal Haasan, is directing a new project, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Ketika sharma and Anson Paul.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Allu Aravind’s Aha Studios. The film will be officially launched with a pooja today (August 3). The movie will be extensively shot in Chennai and New Delhi.

Simon K King of Sathya (2017) fame is composing the music and Sunoj Velayudham is handling the camera. The film’s cuts are handled by Kathir. While Allu Aravind’s Aha Studios is producing this film, Roox is co-producing along with Global One Studios’ Ramesh.

The film is expected to be a bilingual (Tamil and Telugu). Rajesh M Selva made his debut in the industry with Nasser’s Kaalaippani. He is a well-known screenwriter and filmmaker. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Hey Sinamika (2022) in Tamil.

