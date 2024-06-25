Raghava Lawrence receives blessings from superstar Rajinikanth for Maatram Foundation

CHENNAI: Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence who is often known for his philanthropic endeavours and admiration for superstar Rajinikanth, dropped a picture with the superstar. Taking to his X account, Lawrence dropped a picture with Rajinikanth, which has since gone viral among netizens.

Known for his charitable initiatives through the Change Foundation, Lawrence has been actively supporting education for underprivileged individuals and recently collaborated with actor SJ Suryah to provide tractors to farmers in need. Expressing his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his blessings on the new Maatram Foundation, Lawrence said in a post on X, "I'm so happy to meet Thailavar superstar @rajinikanth to take blessings for the #Maatram Foundation! Guruve Saranam #serviceisgod."

In the picture, Rajinikanth is seen in traditional South Indian attire with a white shirt, placing a reassuring hand on Lawrence's shoulder. Lawrence, dressed in a dark blue shirt and white pyjamas, stands beside him with a beaming smile. Reacting to the post, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration.

I'm so happy to meet Thailavar superstar @rajinikanth to take blessings for the #Maatram Foundation! Guruve Saranam #serviceisgod pic.twitter.com/0w8gBXd8a9 — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 23, 2024

One user wrote, "One day tell us how much Thalaivar inspired and helped u and the foundation in all aspects," while another commented, "True thalaivar fan. All the best na for whatever you do." A third fan extended their wishes, saying, "All the best sir," for Lawrence's future philanthropic endeavors.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raghava Lawrence was last seen in the film 'Jigarthanda DoubleX', released in November 2023, directed and written by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film also stars SJ Suryah and Nimisha Sajayan in pivotal roles and has garnered attention for its engaging narrative and music by Santhosh Narayanan.