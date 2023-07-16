Raghava, Elviin come together for Innasi’s next

CHENNAI: The official announcement of director Innasi Pandiyan was made on Saturday. As reported earlier, the Diary filmmaker joins forces with producer S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, for the second time, in which Raghava Lawrence’s brother Elviin makes his debut as an actor. The project, which has been tentatively titled Production No 12, has gone on floors in the city. “This was supposed to be my first film. However, due to various reasons, Diary ended up being my first directorial. However, I am glad that things have fallen in place for this project and our team is quite excited about it,” Innasi told DT Next.

Talking about Lawrence joining the project, Innasi said, “Initially, we had master playing a cameo. Now, he is playing one of the leads in the film. We will be shooting the project in Chennai, Tenkasi and Hyderabad in a single stretch.”

The title and the first look of the film will be released by Lawrence on social media.