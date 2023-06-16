‘Rafuchakkar’ to ‘Bunty aur Babli’: Bollywood movies and web shows about ‘con-artists’

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood films have explored a variety of themes and narratives. There were several films about stealing, robbery, and con artists that were loved by audiences due to their gripping story lines and thrills. So here are some Bollywood films and web shows about ‘con artists’.

Rafuchakkar:

Staring actor and Tv anchor Maniesh Paul, 'Rafuchakkar' follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specializes in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala, an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The show is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Matsya Kaand:

Starring Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles, the show streamed on MX Player and received massive responses from the fans. Matsya (Ravii Dubey) is a con artist who conducts his 'kaand' with aptitude, intelligence, and charm. He's recognized for pulling out some of the country's most audacious and large-scale heists, and he always manages to elude the cops as he goes from one operation to the next.

Bunty aur Babli:

Talking about con artists films, how can we forget this iconic film, Bunty aur Babli? Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the film was a huge hit. The film had a perfect balance of thrills, comedy, romance, and fantastic music that we all danced to as youngsters.

Special 26:

‘Special 26’ is a film about a group of conmen who rob the wealthy. Neeraj Panday wrote and directed the film. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee appeared in the film. The picture received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!:

‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ a film about a thief's life and experiences. Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, and Neetu Chandra play significant parts in the film. Dipankar Banerjee wrote and directed this film. The film was both critically acclaimed and also loved by the audience.