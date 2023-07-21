Radha Mohan’s upcoming series begins with pooja

CHENNAI: Disney+ Hotstar has announced its next Hotstar Specials, Chutney - Sambar with an auspicious pooja on July 15. Directed by Radha Mohan, the series will feature actor Yogi Babu in the lead, marking his debut playing the lead in an Original Series.

The series will feature Vani Bhojan playing the female lead, along with actors Chandramouli, NitiinnSathya, Charle, Kumaravel, Gayathri Shan, Deepa, and Nizhalgal Ravi among others play crucial roles. Known producer and director, R Sundarrajan will also be seen playing an important role. Director Radha Mohan, best known for his Mozhi said, “We have just started shooting for Chutney - Sambar, a full-fledged comedy that can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

Produced by Vels Film International, the Hotstar Specials will have cinematography by Prasanna Kumar, and music by Ajesh Ashok of Super Singer fame. Writer Pon Parthiban, known for his works Irumbu Thirai, Sardar, Kaithi and Master, has penned the dialogues for Chutney - Sambar , which will have art direction by K Kathir and editing by Jijendran.