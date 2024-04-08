Pushpa mania takes over, Allu Arjun redefines ‘Mind Blowing’ Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser with never seen before Avataar

CHENNAI: The second glimpse of the most anticipated film of the year ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ was released today on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday.



The teaser shattered the internet as soon as it was released and praises and appreciation started pouring in from each and every corner of the nation.

The teaser blows you over with its sheer grandeur, colours and scale. Audiences’ beloved Pushparaj can be seen in an unbelievable yet powerful avatar exuding swag and intensity in every shot.

To top the things, DSP’s music compliments the teaser with its intense beats and heart racing background music.

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4 day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the colour play that the director has beautifully portrayed.

This teaser in itself is a proof to the fact that makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this sequel of 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa The Rise’ bigger and a ‘never seen before’ experience.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide in August 15th.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, its stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.

After watching this new teaser the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.