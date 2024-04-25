Pushpa 2’s first single to release on May 1

CHENNAI: With their recently released teaser video garnering more than 115 million views on YouTube, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule has come up with another update. They announced that the film’s first single Pushpa Pushpa will be released on May 1, through a promo, featuring the iconic styles of the character, Pushpa Raj.

Helmed by Sukumaran, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The prequel to this film hit the screens in 2021 and the team had announced the sequel would bring back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad, who has received a National Award for Pushpa 1: The Rise, is composing music for the sequel. Pushpa 2 will hit the screens worldwide on August 15. The film is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.