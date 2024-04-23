'Pushpa 2': Lyrical promo of 'Pushpa Pushpa' song to be out tomorrow

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' are going to make your mid-week special by unveiling a lyrical promo of the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa'. On Tuesday, the social media team of the film dropped a poster, sharing an update about the track.

"THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ #Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4:05 PM Rockstar @ThisIsDSP

Musical #Pushpa2FirstSingle Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024," the post on X read.

The 'Pushpa Pushpa' track has been created by Devi Sri Prasad, who is fondly called DSP.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.