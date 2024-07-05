Prominent south Indian film producers to grace IIFA Utsavam

CHENNAI: IIFA Utsavam is all set to celebrate the triumphs of south Indian cinema by uniting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience. To add more fervour to the event, the ceremony will witness the presence of a few prominent Indian film producers including KS Rama Rao, D Suresh Babu and Naveen Yerneni.

With a career spanning several decades, Rama Rao has produced over 40 films. In addition to his production achievements, Rama Rao has served as the President of the Telugu Film Producers Council, playing a pivotal role in the development and promotion of Telugu cinema. “This global tour not only spotlights our industry’s achievements but also unites us with our peers across borders,” he expressed.

Suresh Babu as the head of Suresh Productions, has produced more than 50 films. “It’s an honour to celebrate south Indian Cinema’s achievements alongside fellow industry professionals, showcasing the richness and diversity of our storytelling” he said. He will be joined by his son, Rana Daggubati, and his brother Venkatesh.

Naveen Yerneni’s impact extends beyond film production. He has been instrumental in pushing boundaries and introducing fresh narratives that resonate globally. His collaborative efforts have not only enriched the cinematic landscape but also opened new avenues for aspiring filmmakers and artistes.

Taking place on September 6 and 7 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, under His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, IIFA Utsavam is being held in partnership with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.