Begin typing your search...

Producer Madhu Mantena ties the knot with Ira Trivedi

Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.

ByANIANI|12 Jun 2023 4:54 AM GMT
Producer Madhu Mantena ties the knot with Ira Trivedi
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Ira Trivedi shared a series of beautiful pictures from her special day.

For the ceremony, Madhu opted for an off-white kurta teamed up with a dhoti while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink kanjeevaram saree and accessorized her look with white flowers wrapped around her bun and statement jewellery.

From Madhu kissing her wife’s hand to the couple posing for cameras, pictures scream love.

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “I’M complete now.”

The couple exchanged vows in Mumbai. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

For the ceremony, Mantena wore an all-blue traditional outfit while Ira looked gorgeous in a white-toned sequenced worked lehenga.

She kept her tresses open and wore a green emerald diamond set to complete her look.

Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence after the wedding ceremony.

CinemaProducer Madhu MantenaIra TrivediBollywood
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X