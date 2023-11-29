Producer Gnanavel Raja offers clarification on ‘Paruthiveeran’ issue

CHENNAI: Producer Gnanavel Raja on Wednesday issued a clarification statement about filmmaker Ameer's and Gnanavel's film 'Paruthiveeran' which turned into a controversy with many prominent members of the film industry voicing their support for Ameer.

Taking to X, the producer tweeted "The Paruthiveeran issue has been ongoing for 17 years and I never opened up about it until recently. I’ve always addressed him as ‘Ameer anna’ and I have always been close to his family. The false allegations levelled against me by him in his recent interviews have hurt me. If my responses to the same have caused pain to him, I wholeheartedly express my regret. I highly respect the film industry and those who are a part of it." [sic]

Karthi thanked and praised director Ameer, Gnanavel Raja and his brother Suriya for the release of 'Paruthiveeran' in the 'Japan' audio launch event.

It is also reported, that Ameer's absence in the event became a topic of discussion, leading both Ameer & Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.



Prominent personalities such as Samuthirakani, Sasikumar, Ponvanan, Karu Palaniappan and Bharathiraja condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer.