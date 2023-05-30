Priya Bhavanishankar not part of Thalapathy 68

CHENNAI: On Monday, fresh speculation in Kodambakkam was that, actress Priya Bhavanishankar is on board Vijay’s Thalapathy 68, that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The speculation was started off by an unofficial fan page of the film, that has quite a few followers and the hashtags started trending on social media within minutes. When we contacted relevant sources, they told DT Next, “Priya Bhavanishankar is currently focused on Demonte Colony 2, and is shooting for Indian 2. She also has another film in Telugu, apart from listening to other scripts. News around Thalapathy 68 is mere speculation as of now and no talks have happened around it.”

Priya Bhavanishankar was last seen in Pathu Thala and Rudhran with Silambarasan TR and Raghava Lawrence, respectively.