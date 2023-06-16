Priya Bhavanishankar joins Vishal-Hari project as female lead

CHENNAI: As Vishal 34 is all set to go on floors in July, it has now been confirmed that Priya Bhavani Shankar will play the female lead in the yet-untitled project. To be directed by Hari and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, the action film will mark Priya Bhavani Shankar’s second collaboration with Hari after Yaanai.

Vishal 34 will also have Yogi Babu playing an important role. “If we are coming together for the third time, it means that this script is even better than the previous projects — Thaamirabharani and Poojai,” Vishal had earlier told DT Next about the project. The film will go on floors in Chennai.