Prithviraj’s first look from 'Salaar' released on his b’day

This much-anticipated film is all set to hit the screens on December 22, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki'.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 9:06 PM GMT
Prithviraj's first look from Salaar released on his b'day
First-look poster of Prithviraj from 'Salaar' (X/@hombalefilms)

CHENNAI: 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame.

The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy, among others. The makers, Hombale Films, unveiled the first-look poster of Prithviraj on Monday, marking his birthday.

Wishing the 41-year-old actor, the makers shared the first-look poster and wrote, “Wishing ‘Vardharaja Mannaar’ The King @PrithviOfficial, a majestic birthday. #HBDVardharajaMannaar #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran #SalaarCeaseFire #Salaar @SalaarTheSaga #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22.” (sic) They also revealed Prithviraj’s character name in the film as Vardharaja Mannaar.

This pan-Indian film was originally planned to be released on September 28. But, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the release date was postponed. Salaar has music by KGF fame Ravi Basrur. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni is handling the cuts.

This much-anticipated film is all set to hit the screens on December 22, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki'.

