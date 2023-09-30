Prithviraj Sukuraman announces beginning of ‘L2: Empuraan’ shoot

NEW DELHI: Director-actor Prithviraj Sukuraman is gearing up for his upcoming political-thriller-drama ‘L2: Empuraan’, as he will kickstart the shooting of the film on October 5 with superstar Mohanlal taking the lead role.



A sequel to the director’s film ‘Lucifer’, which also marked his directorial debut, ‘L2: Empuraan’ was officially announced in August 2022. The movie’s shoot was put on hold due to the director suffering from a knee injury leading to a hiatus. Now, Prithviraj Sukumaran is ready to shoot and put his plans on camera.

A relief for fans as Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media and gave the update, sharing the news that ‘L2E – Empuraan’ is going on floors from October with its first official schedule, on Saturday.

The actor-filmmaker also welcomed on board the Tamil production company Lyca Productions, marking their debut in the Malayalam cinema with this high budget picture.

Lyca Productions is the banner behind ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, the upcoming action drama ‘Indian 2’ and the newly released ‘Chandramukhi 2’ amongst others.

Dropping a visual treat for his fans, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and wrote: “#L2E - Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry. Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023. #’L2E – Empuraan’.”

An enthralling power-packed political action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is expected to be one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year alongside ‘Kannur Squad’ and ‘2018’.