Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

Prithviraj suffered the injury while shooting a stunt scene on Sunday at Idukki for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital here and after examination the doctors decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery.

The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.