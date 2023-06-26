Begin typing your search...

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

ByIANSIANS|26 Jun 2023 10:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-26 10:54:59.0  )

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

Prithviraj suffered the injury while shooting a stunt scene on Sunday at Idukki for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital here and after examination the doctors decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery.

The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.

