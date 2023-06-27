Prithviraj shares health update after sustaining injury during 'Vilayath Buddha' shoot

MUMBAI : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaram, on Tuesday, revealed that he was recently injured while shooting for an action sequence for 'Vilayath Buddha' and was admitted to the hospital where he underwent a keyhole surgery and is currently recovering.Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a note which he captioned, "Thank you! "

The note reads, "Hello! So yes...I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for 'Vilayatha Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love."

Helmed by Jayan Nambiyar, 'Vilayath Buddha' also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles.

Soon after the actor shared his health update, fans and friends flooded the comment section with "get well soon" messages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will be next seen in 'Aadujeevitham' in which he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024